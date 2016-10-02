Dialogue, respect for differences are key to progress, pope says

Pope Francis attends a welcoming ceremony with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in the square of the presidential palace in Genclik, Azerbaijan, Oct. 2. (CNS photo/Paul Haring)

BAKU, Azerbaijan (CNS) -- Cooperation, peace and prosperity come when people know how to hold fast to their cultural and religious identities without ever denigrating or trying to deny the rights and identities of others, Pope Francis said.



Twenty-five years after Azerbaijan, a predominantly Shiite Muslim nation, proclaimed its independence from the Soviet Union, the pope said strong civic institutions and lasting economic growth would come only when attention is paid to the poorest sectors of society and only as long as the nation's multicultural identity is seen as a national treasure.



Pope Francis met with President Ilham Aliyev, government officials, representatives of civic institutions and members of the diplomatic corps in Baku Oct. 2, the final day of a three-day trip that began in Georgia.



Aliyev said that although the Soviets closed or destroyed many mosques, churches and synagogues, the nation's people have always coexisted in peace.



The Vatican initially had framed the trip as a three-nation visit to the Caucasus region, but a sudden outbreak of violence in the contested territory of Nagorno-Karabakh in April led to a decision to do the visit in two stages. Pope Francis went to Armenia in June.

