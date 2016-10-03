Pope Francis: Love those who struggle, but don't push gender theory on kids

Pope Francis 2 at the general audience in St Peters Square April 13 2016. Photo credit: Daniel Ibanez CNA 4 13 16

Aboard the papal plane, Oct 2, 2016 CNA/EWTN News.- On his way back from Georgia and Azerbaijan Pope Francis criticized what he called the “wicked” push of gender theory in schools, but stressed that individuals who struggle with their sexual identity ought to be treated with mercy, as Jesus would do.



“In my life as a priest and bishop, even as Pope, I have accompanied people with homosexual tendencies, I have also met homosexual persons, accompanied them, brought them closer to the Lord...and I have never abandoned them,” the Pope said Oct. 2.



These people must be accompanied in the same way that Jesus would accompany them, he said, noting that Jesus would never tell a person “go away because you are homosexual.”



However, while these people must be shown love, there is a “wickedness which today is done in the indoctrination of gender theory.”



Gender theory or ideology is the idea that one's 'gender' is chosen and need not correspond with one's biological sex.



Francis recounted how a Catholic father had once told him that as he was sitting at the table with his children, he asked his 10-year-old son what he wanted to be when he grew up. When the son replied “a girl,” he realized his son was being taught gender theory in school.

