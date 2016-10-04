Pope makes surprise visit to Amatrice to pray for earthquake victims

Pope Francis prays at the red zone in Amatrice during a private Oct 4 2016visit to those affected by a massive earthquake in August. Photo credit: LOsservatore Romano CNA

Amatrice, Italy, Oct 4, 2016 CNA/EWTN News.- On Tuesday Pope Francis made an unannounced private visit to the small Italian city of Amatrice to offer support areas devastated by a massive earthquake in August, where he offered a message of comfort and hope.



“I let a bit of time pass, so that some things could be repaired such as the school, but from the first moment I felt that I had to come to you. Simply for nothing more than to pray. I pray for you,” the Pope said during his Oct. 4 visit.



He said that “closeness and prayer” were the offering he brought, and prayed that the Lord would bless those affected, and that the Virgin Mary would “comfort you in this moment of sadness, pain and trial.”



“Go forward, there is always a future, there are many loved ones who have left us. They have fallen here, let us pray to the Virgin for them. Let us do it together.”



After arriving to Amatrice at 9:10 in the morning, the Pope, accompanied by Rieti’s Bishop Domenico Pompili, went directly to the city’s school, where he offered his brief words, comforted survivors and asked the children to join him in praying the Hail Mary.



He later visited the “red zone” of the city, which is where the majority of the destruction took place and is closed off due to reasons of security. Piles of rubble that have yet to be cleared away and half-destroyed buildings are still visible.

