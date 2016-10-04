Who you gonna call (on murky moral issues)? Catholic bioethicists

Dark lab 1. Photo credit: Dmitrijs Bindemanis Shutterstock CNA

Philadelphia, Pa., Oct 4, 2016 CNA/EWTN News.- What would you do if you're a young medical student who was told that you must participate in abortion in order to get your degree?



Or if you and your family have to make the decision about what kind of life support and extraordinary care to provide a loved one in their final days?



Or if you're a priest trying to counsel a couple in your parish through the difficult struggle with infertility?



These are all questions Catholics in the 21st-century are facing – and each have complicated answers.



Luckily, the Church has the National Catholic Bioethics Center, an independent Catholic institution based in Philadelphia, Pa., working to provide guidance based in Church teaching to laity, clergy, and scientific professionals to help them clarify the murky bioethical issues Catholics wade through in our world today.



“What makes us unique,” said Dr. Marie Hilliard, director of bioethics and public policy for the National Catholic Bioethics Center, or NCBC, “is that we are not a part of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.”

