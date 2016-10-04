Albanian president unveils statue of St. Teresa, a 'daughter of Albania'

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (CNS) -- Pride rushed through the hearts and veins of Albanian-Americans as they watched Albanian President Bujar Nishani unveil a statue of St. Teresa of Kolkata in the Bensonhurst section of Brooklyn Sept. 25.



Hundreds gathered for the ceremony outside St. Athanasius Catholic Church, where the figure of the founder of the Missionaries of Charity cradling a child in her arms has been installed.



St. Teresa, often recalled as "a humble daughter of Albania," was born to an ethnic Albanian family in Skopje in what was then part of the Ottoman Empire and is now part of Macedonia.



"Today is very special," Nishani said when he addressed the crowd. "Our dear mother, St. Teresa, is with us."



Describing her as a woman of "iron will" and "boundless love," the Albanian president called her "a saint of hope, of compassion, of unshakable trust in God."



"Mother Teresa is the most precious gift that the Albanian nation has generously bestowed to all mankind," he said. "I'm convinced that all of you, and everyone else who lives in Brooklyn, will be inspired and take the example of the life and work of the Albanian saint."



Joining Nishani were Albanian community leaders who organized the effort along with New York state Sen. Martin Golden and Msgr. David Cassato, St. Athanasius' pastor. Invited guests included an imam, rabbi and Orthodox priest. Also in attendance was Bronx Assemblyman Mark Gjonaj, the son of Albanian immigrants.

Thanks for signing up!