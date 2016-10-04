Pope names successors to retiring Alaska archbishop, Arlington bishop

WASHINGTON (CNS) -- Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Archbishop Roger L. Schwietz of Anchorage, Alaska, and appointed Bishop Paul D. Etienne of Cheyenne, Wyoming, to be his successor.



Pope Francis also accepted the resignation of Bishop Paul S. Loverde of Arlington, Virginia, and named as his successor Bishop Michael F. Burbidge of Raleigh, North Carolina.



The changes were announced in Washington Oct. 4 by Msgr. Walter Erbi, the charge d'affaires of the apostolic nunciature to the United States.



Both Archbishop Schwietz and Bishop Loverde are 76, Canon law requires bishops to submit their resignation to the pope at age 75.



Archbishop Schwietz has headed the Archdiocese of Anchorage since 2001. Bishop Loverde has headed the Arlington Diocese since 1999.



Bishop Burbidge, 59, will be installed as Arlington's fourth bishop Dec. 6 at the Cathedral of St. Thomas More in Arlington. The date for Archbishop Etienne's installation as Anchorage's fourth archbishop has not yet been announced.



Archbishop Etienne, 57, has headed the statewide Diocese of Cheyenne since December 2009.



