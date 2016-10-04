Home » Nation »  Pope names successors to retiring Alaska archbishop, Arlington bishop

Pope names successors to retiring Alaska archbishop, Arlington bishop

On: 10/4/2016By , In: Nation
  • Bishop Paul D. Etienne of Cheyenne, Wyo., concelebrates Mass in 2012 at the Vatican. Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Archbishop Roger L. Schwietz of Anchorage, Alaska, and appointed Bishop Etienne to be his successor. (CNS photo/Paul Haring)
  • Bishop Michael F. Burbidge of Raleigh, N.C., processes with other U.S. bishops after concelebrating Mass in 2012 at the Vatican. Pope Francis accepted the resignation of Bishop Paul S. Loverde of Arlington, Virginia, and named Bishop Burbidge as his successor. (CNS photo/Alessia Giuliani, Catholic Press Photo)

Help us expand our reach! Please share this article

WASHINGTON (CNS) -- Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Archbishop Roger L. Schwietz of Anchorage, Alaska, and appointed Bishop Paul D. Etienne of Cheyenne, Wyoming, to be his successor.

Pope Francis also accepted the resignation of Bishop Paul S. Loverde of Arlington, Virginia, and named as his successor Bishop Michael F. Burbidge of Raleigh, North Carolina.

The changes were announced in Washington Oct. 4 by Msgr. Walter Erbi, the charge d'affaires of the apostolic nunciature to the United States.

Both Archbishop Schwietz and Bishop Loverde are 76, Canon law requires bishops to submit their resignation to the pope at age 75.

Archbishop Schwietz has headed the Archdiocese of Anchorage since 2001. Bishop Loverde has headed the Arlington Diocese since 1999.

Bishop Burbidge, 59, will be installed as Arlington's fourth bishop Dec. 6 at the Cathedral of St. Thomas More in Arlington. The date for Archbishop Etienne's installation as Anchorage's fourth archbishop has not yet been announced.

Archbishop Etienne, 57, has headed the statewide Diocese of Cheyenne since December 2009.

Help us expand our reach! Please share this article

Submit a Letter to the Editor


Comment

Comments Policy