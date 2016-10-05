Faith and politics take the stage in last minutes of vice presidential debate

Related Reading Here's what the VP candidates said about abortion last night





WASHINGTON (CNS) -- In opening remarks during the vice presidential candidates' debate Oct. 4, each candidate alluded to faith but they didn't return to how their beliefs influenced their political views until the last 10 minutes of the night.



Both candidates were raised Catholic and attended Catholic schools but Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, the Republican vice presidential candidate, became an evangelical Christian while in college. Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia, the Democratic vice presidential candidate, has been a member of St. Elizabeth Parish in Richmond, Virginia, for 30 years.



In first few minutes of the debate at Longwood University in Farmville, Virginia, Kaine said when Hillary Clinton asked him to join her ticket, she highlighted, among other things, that he had "been a missionary," referring to the time he took off from Harvard Law School to work with the Jesuit Volunteer Corps in Honduras.



Pence began his remarks by speaking of his experience which he said he "would pray" it helps him if he were to become the nation's vice president.



Over the next nearly hour and a half, the candidates -- in between interrupting each other -- talked about the economy, jobs, gun violence, police, foreign policy and national security.

