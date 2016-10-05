Home » Nation »  Faith and politics take the stage in last minutes of vice presidential debate

Faith and politics take the stage in last minutes of vice presidential debate

On: 10/5/2016By Carol Zimmermann , In: Nation
  • U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia, the Democratic nominee for vice president, and Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, the Republican nominee, speak during their vice presidential debate Oct. 4 at Longwood University in Farmville, Va. (CNS photo/Jonathan Ernst, Reuters)
  • Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, the Republican nominee for U.S. vice president, speaks Oct. 4 during his vice presidential debate against U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia, the Democratic nominee, at Longwood University in Farmville, Va. (CNS photo/Kevin Lamarque, Reuters)
  • U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia, the Democratic nominee for vice president, speaks during his Oct. 4 vice presidential debate against Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, the Republican nominee, at Longwood University in Farmville, Va. (CNS photo/Chris Keane, Reuters)

Help us expand our reach! Please share this article

WASHINGTON (CNS) -- In opening remarks during the vice presidential candidates' debate Oct. 4, each candidate alluded to faith but they didn't return to how their beliefs influenced their political views until the last 10 minutes of the night.

Both candidates were raised Catholic and attended Catholic schools but Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, the Republican vice presidential candidate, became an evangelical Christian while in college. Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia, the Democratic vice presidential candidate, has been a member of St. Elizabeth Parish in Richmond, Virginia, for 30 years.

In first few minutes of the debate at Longwood University in Farmville, Virginia, Kaine said when Hillary Clinton asked him to join her ticket, she highlighted, among other things, that he had "been a missionary," referring to the time he took off from Harvard Law School to work with the Jesuit Volunteer Corps in Honduras.

Pence began his remarks by speaking of his experience which he said he "would pray" it helps him if he were to become the nation's vice president.

Over the next nearly hour and a half, the candidates -- in between interrupting each other -- talked about the economy, jobs, gun violence, police, foreign policy and national security.

Help us expand our reach! Please share this article

Submit a Letter to the Editor


Comment

Comments Policy