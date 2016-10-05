Here's what the VP candidates said about abortion last night

Dem VP nominee Tim Kaine L and Rep VP nominee Mike Pence R debate at the Vice Presidential Debate at Longwood University on October 4 2016 in Farmville Virginia. Photo credit: Mark Wilson Getty Images CNA

Farmville, Va., Oct 5, 2016 CNA/EWTN News.- The topic of abortion made an appearance at the vice presidential debate last night, as both candidates discussed the role of faith in their lives, and how it aligns with their political views.



Democratic candidate Sen. Tim Kaine (Va.) insisted he was personally opposed to abortion but would not, as a public official, infringe upon a woman’s choice to have an abortion.



“We support Roe v. Wade. We support the constitutional right of American women to consult their own conscience” and “make their own decision about pregnancy,” he said.



People of faith should be “convincing each other, dialoguing with each other about important moral issues of the day,” he added, “but on fundamental issues of morality, we should let women make their own decisions.”



His words met harsh criticism from Republican Mike Pence, governor of Indiana, who reiterated his support for the pro-life cause and noted that his state has significantly increased its adoption rate in recent years.



The topic was raised toward the end of the Oct. 4 vice presidential debate.



“You have both been open about the role that faith has played in your lives. Can you discuss, in detail, a time when you struggled to balance your faith and a public policy position?” moderator Elaine Quijano of CBS News asked both candidates.

