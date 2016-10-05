Irish archbishop: seek a 'revolution of tenderness', not legal abortion

Pope Francis blesses a pregnant woman at the Jubilee Audience in St Peters Square Jan 30 2016. Photo credit: LOsservatore Romano CNA 2 1 16

Dublin, Ireland, Oct 4, 2016 CNA/EWTN News.- For Ireland’s leading archbishop, Pope Francis’ call for a “revolution of tenderness” is a challenge to defend all life, including the unborn children protected by the Republic of Ireland’s eighth constitutional amendment.



“This amendment is precious and wonderful – it places as the very foundations and substructure of our laws a clear conviction that all human life is worth cherishing,” Archbishop Eamon Martin of Armagh said Oct. 1.



“It is therefore fundamentally a declaration of tenderness and love for the equal right to life of both a mother and her unborn child. It is an undertaking to respect, defend and vindicate that right here in Ireland,” he continued.



The Eighth Amendment to the Republic of Ireland’s constitution, approved in a national referendum in 1983, acknowledges the right to life of the unborn and the equal right to life of the mother. It guarantees respect for those rights and pledges to “defend and vindicate that right” as far as practical.



The amendment has started to face opposition from activists, prominent politicians and media personalities, under the “Repeal the Eighth” campaign.



Archbishop Martin criticized that campaign.

