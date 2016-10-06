Hurricane response in Haiti slowed by blocked roads, floods, power outages

WASHINGTON (CNS) -- Haitian first responders and nongovernmental aid workers were assessing the damage from Hurricane Matthew even as they scrambled to deliver food, water and shelter materials to communities isolated by washed-out bridges and blocked roads.



The storm left southwestern Haiti in shambles after slamming into the country's Caribbean coast Oct. 4. The cities of Les Cayes, on the southwest coast, and Jeremie, in the northwest, were said to be particularly hit hard by the strongest storm to strike the Caribbean region in a decade.



Water stood shoulder-deep in some communities. Electrical service, the internet and cell phone service disruptions were widespread. Makeshift wooden homes were splintered, and even concrete block houses were wrecked by the storm.



A bridge on the main road to the peninsula had been washed away, effectively isolating people living in the region southwest of Port-au-Prince, the capital.



More than two dozen deaths, mostly in Haiti, were attributed to the storm by early Oct. 6. The number of casualties was expected to climb because Jeremie was said to have sustained heavy damage, and little information had been received from the area, said Mary Durran, Haiti program director for Development and Peace, the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops' aid and development agency.



"Nobody knows right now what went on in Jeremie. They suspect it's bad," Durran told Catholic News Service Oct. 5.



