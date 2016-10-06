Home » Nation »  Miami Archdiocese calls for prayers, prepares to help hurricane victims

Miami Archdiocese calls for prayers, prepares to help hurricane victims

On: 10/6/2016By Ana Rodriguez-Soto , In: Nation
  • A man rides his bicycle along the beach Oct. 6 prior to the arrival of Hurricane Matthew in Miami Beach. (CNS photo/Javier Galeano, Reuters)
  • A man boards up the outside of a liquor store Oct. 6 before the arrival of Hurricane Matthew in South Daytona, Fla. Like the rest of South Florida, the Archdiocese of Miami was carefully watching the path of the Category 4 storm that began pounding Haiti and Cuba Oct. 4 and was expected to hit Florida's Atlantic coastal area late Oct. 6. (CNS photo/Phelan Ebenhack, Reuters)

Help us expand our reach! Please share this article

MIAMI (CNS) -- Like the rest of South Florida, the Archdiocese of Miami was carefully watching the path of Hurricane Matthew, a Category 4 storm that began pounding Haiti and Cuba Oct. 4 and was expected to hit Florida's Atlantic coastal area late Oct. 6.

Chief among the preparations was prayer. Miami Archbishop Thomas G. Wenski asked all South Florida parishes to include prayers for those affected in their daily Masses in the days ahead.

About 1.5 million Floridians were already fleeing their state to take shelter elsewhere.

The archdiocese also was preparing to provide aid to the Caribbean nations hardest hit by Matthew, especially Haiti, Cuba, Jamaica and the Bahamas.

According to Deacon Richard Turcotte, chief executive officer of Catholic Charities, the archdiocese established contact with Catholic Relief Services' Caribbean representative, who is stationed in Honduras and has responsibility for Cuba, Jamaica and Haiti.

"CRS has prepositioned supplies in the Dominican Republic (tarps, hygiene and cooking kits) that can be moved to Cuba or Jamaica if needed," Deacon Turcotte told the Florida Catholic, newspaper of the Miami Archdiocese.

Although the island avoided a direct hit, Jamaica experienced serious flooding caused by Matthew's outer bands. Haiti, meanwhile, felt the full impact of the storm.

Help us expand our reach! Please share this article

Submit a Letter to the Editor


Comment

Comments Policy