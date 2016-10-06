Miami Archdiocese calls for prayers, prepares to help hurricane victims

Related Video



MIAMI (CNS) -- Like the rest of South Florida, the Archdiocese of Miami was carefully watching the path of Hurricane Matthew, a Category 4 storm that began pounding Haiti and Cuba Oct. 4 and was expected to hit Florida's Atlantic coastal area late Oct. 6.



Chief among the preparations was prayer. Miami Archbishop Thomas G. Wenski asked all South Florida parishes to include prayers for those affected in their daily Masses in the days ahead.



About 1.5 million Floridians were already fleeing their state to take shelter elsewhere.



The archdiocese also was preparing to provide aid to the Caribbean nations hardest hit by Matthew, especially Haiti, Cuba, Jamaica and the Bahamas.



According to Deacon Richard Turcotte, chief executive officer of Catholic Charities, the archdiocese established contact with Catholic Relief Services' Caribbean representative, who is stationed in Honduras and has responsibility for Cuba, Jamaica and Haiti.



"CRS has prepositioned supplies in the Dominican Republic (tarps, hygiene and cooking kits) that can be moved to Cuba or Jamaica if needed," Deacon Turcotte told the Florida Catholic, newspaper of the Miami Archdiocese.



Although the island avoided a direct hit, Jamaica experienced serious flooding caused by Matthew's outer bands. Haiti, meanwhile, felt the full impact of the storm.

