Advocates celebrate that climate change agreement will take effect soon

WASHINGTON (CNS) -- With a global agreement that addresses climate change now ready to go into effect, advocates took a moment to celebrate the milestone, but called for further actions to reduce carbon pollution.



Approval of the agreement negotiated in Paris last December reached the threshold of 55 countries accounting for at least 55 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions Oct. 5 when European nations, Canada, Bolivia and Nepal backed the accord.



The deal goes into effect Nov. 4, four days before the U.S. presidential election. Democrat Hillary Clinton supports the agreement while Republican Donald Trump opposes it.



"It's a big step," said Dan Misleh, executive director of the Catholic Climate Covenant. "It moves the world in the direction of having to try to lower greenhouse gas emissions and get commitments from the major polluting countries, China, India, United States. It pushes the rest of the world to take seriously steps to reducing their emissions."



Franciscan Sister Ilia Delio, the Josephine C. Connelly chair in Christian theology at Villanova University, also hailed the agreement coming into force, but cautioned that the world must continue to act to reduce the threat of climate change.



