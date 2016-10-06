Retired Vermont bishop dies; remembered as good-humored man of faith

Retired Bishop Kenneth A. Angell, the eighth bishop of the Diocese of Burlington, Vt., died Oct. 4 at age 86. He was Burlington's bishop from 1992 to 2005. He is pictured in an undated photo. (CNS files)

BURLINGTON, Vt. (CNS) -- Retired Bishop Kenneth A. Angell, eighth bishop of the Diocese of Burlington, died Oct. 4 after suffering a stroke. He was 86.



His funeral Mass is to be celebrated Oct. 11 at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral in Burlington, with Bishop Christopher J. Coyne as principal celebrant. Burial will take place in the Angell family lot at St. Anne Cemetery in Cranston, Rhode Island, at a later time.



The retired bishop, who headed the diocese from 1992 to 2005, is remembered as a good-humored man of faith with a heart directed toward the dignity of all humanity. His episcopal motto was: "Serve the Lord With Gladness."



Beginning at his installation, Bishop Angell publicly showed his keen sense of humor. His predecessor, Bishop John A. Marshall -- a more serious personality -- said Bishop Angell's sense of humor would be a welcome change for Vermonters."



"Everyone's been talking about his sense of humor and different personality, and it's good to have that contrast," Bishop Marshall said, indicating his own more serious side. But, he added, "He's very serious about the teachings of the church."



During his installation, Bishop Angell spoke of social justice issues and a new mission of transforming society to better reflect Jesus' values and called everyone to get involved.

