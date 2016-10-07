Six to be ordained permanent deacons Oct. 15

BOSTON -- Cardinal Seán P. O'Malley will ordain six men to the Order of Permanent Deacon at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross on Saturday, Oct 15 at 10 a.m.



Their four year journey to the diaconate began in September 2012 when these six men began attending classes two nights a week and gathered once a month on Saturdays for formation. The program requires two retreats a year, one with their wives and one together with their class. The program offers the men the option to complete their Master's Degree in Theology after ordination with a few additional courses at the Theological Institute for New Evangelization.



The Permanent Diaconate Program is open to men between the ages of 35 and 60, married or single, who are called to serve as ministers of the Word, of the Liturgy and of Charity. There are currently over 200 men serving as permanent deacons in the Archdiocese of Boston and over 17,000 men serving across the United States. In the Boston area, deacons serve as chaplains in hospitals and prisons, high schools and on college campuses. Deacons regularly assist at the liturgies in parishes, administer the sacraments of baptism and matrimony and serve in administrative positions in the archdiocese. Permanent deacons in the Archdiocese of Boston are given two assignments, one to a parish and a second assignment to a particular department within the archdiocese.



Following are brief biographies on each of the men being ordained this year.



Thanks for signing up!