Lawn Party raises $250K to support Pope St. John XXIII Seminary

WESTON -- Looking out at the around 350 people who had gathered to support Pope St. John XXIII Seminary, Sept. 28, John Corcoran, Chair of the night's annual Lawn Party, spoke of the goodness of the seminarians.



"The seminary is full of men like this -- really good men of character and humility, kindness. Men of deep commitment to the faith," he said.



"One thing that's certain is they will make excellent priests," he continued.



Held under a large tent on the seminary grounds in Weston, the 35th annual Lawn Party was chaired by Julie and John Corcoran and family. The event raised close to $250,000 for the seminary this year.



Established in 1964, the Pope St. John XXIII National Seminary has provided for the formation of men over age 30 in the United States for the past 52 years. Throughout those years, candidates have come to the seminary from over 140 dioceses and 23 religious communities, and work in vocations around the world.



In his opening remarks, John Corcoran thanked those in attendance for their support to the seminary and offered them a piece of advice -- to "make some noise."



"I think what we need to do as laypeople is what the followers of Christ did, and that is to make some noise. The men who leave here for ordination will certainly be making some noise, and they need you, the laity, walking with them and making noise with them," he said.



Thanks for signing up!