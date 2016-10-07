Cardinal ordains transitional deacons in Rome

ROME -- Deacons Kevin Leaver and Michael Zimmerman from the Archdiocese of Boston were among the 30 seminarians from the Pontifical North American College ordained to the transitional diaconate by Cardinal Seán P. O'Malley Sept. 29 at St. Peter's Basilica in Rome.



The Mass was celebrated at the Altar of the Chair of St. Peter within the basilica. In the Sept. 30 post of his blog, Cardinal O'Malley noted that the "only time I had celebrated there (at the altar) was concelebrating with the Holy Father, so it was a great privilege to have that opportunity."



In his homily, Cardinal O'Malley spoke to those about to be ordained, reminding them of the crucial connection to their service at the liturgy with their works of charity for the Church and all her people.



Recalling that the recently canonized St. Teresa of Calcutta always had the words "I Thirst" written next to the tabernacle where her sisters prayed, the cardinal noted that this longing for and reception of Jesus in the Eucharist was the preparation the sisters needed to take care of the sick, suffering and forgotten they would see throughout the day, who were in fact, "Jesus in disguise."



He told the seminarians that their privileged work at the altar, was in fact, as servants, and that in the Lord's wisdom, Jesus' washing of the disciples' feet was intrinsically connected to the first Eucharist. He said that liturgy and joyful service are always bound together.



During the ordination, the new deacons promised to live a life of prayer, celibacy and obedience to their diocesan bishop. As transitional deacons, they will have an additional year of theological studies and spiritual formation before being ordained to the priesthood in their home dioceses.



The Pontifical North American College serves as the American seminary in Rome. Founded in 1859 by Blessed Pius IX, the college has formed over 5,000 priests for service in dioceses around the United States, Canada, and Australia. The College strengthens the bonds between Rome and local Churches worldwide, and it allows its students to study the Church's rich religious and cultural heritage at close range.