Emily Blunt stars in a scene from the movie "The Girl on the Train." The Catholic News Service classification is O -- morally offensive. The Motion Picture Association of America rating is R -- restricted. Under 17 requires accompanying parent or adult guardian. (CNS photo/Universal)

NEW YORK (CNS) -- "The Girl on the Train" (Universal), director Tate Taylor's adaptation of Paula Hawkins' best-selling novel, is a film that would like to be taken seriously.



The dialogue is meant to be weighty and the time-hopping presentation of events challenging -- even deliberately confusing -- for viewers.



For all its artsy pretensions, however, this seamy suburban melodrama ultimately has the feel of a sometimes voyeuristic anecdote told by a persistent barfly. While merely unpleasant at first, moreover, the movie reaches a profoundly immoral conclusion as an act of justifiable self-defense gets mixed up with revenge at its rawest.



Admittedly, Taylor does manage to elicit an intense performance from Emily Blunt in the central role of unemployed alcoholic Rachel Watson, the passenger of the title who also serves as narrator.



Obsessed about the breakup of her marriage to her now-remarried ex, Tom (Justin Theroux), aimless Rachel spends her time riding the train that passes directly by their former home along the Hudson River, where Tom now lives with his new bride, Anna (Rebecca Ferguson). She also becomes fixated on Megan and Scott (Haley Bennett and Luke Evans), the seemingly perfect couple who live just a few houses up the track.

