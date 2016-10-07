Catholics urged to be 'stewards of mercy' amid growing polarization

Greg Erlandson, director and editor-in-chief of Catholic News Service, speaks Oct. 4 in New Orleans during the annual conference of the International Catholic Stewardship Council. (CNS photo/Peter Finney Jr., Clarion Herald)

NEW ORLEANS (CNS) -- The polarization that exists in our secular culture, so visible in the acerbic campaign for the White House, has crept into the church and compels Catholics of goodwill to be "stewards of mercy" and civility, the head of Catholic News Service told an audience in New Orleans Oct. 5.



Greg Erlandson, the director and editor-in-chief of CNS, was a keynote speaker at the annual conference of the International Catholic Stewardship Council.



Erlandson's talk on polarization and mercy in the church, which closed the four-day conference that attracted more than 1,000 stewardship and development professionals from around the world, focused on the broader culture's increasingly coarse, political discourse.



"You are all aware that this is one of the most polarized and polarizing elections in U.S. history," Erlandson said. "Besides the usual chasm regarding the life issues and the almost nonexistent discussion of the poorest and most vulnerable among us, this year we have the personal attacks, the tabloid journalism, the social media trolls, the exploitation of race, class and gender issues --- really it is unequaled in recent history, a true basket of deplorables!"

