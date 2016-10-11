Archbishop points to 'troublesome' misuses of pope's teaching on family

Archbishop Alexander K. Sample of Portland, pictured in a 2013 photo, has written a pastoral letter seeking to correct what he called "troublesome" misuse of Pope Francis' recent apostolic exhortation on marriage and family life. (CNS photo/Paul Haring)

PORTLAND, Ore. (CNS) -- Archbishop Alexander K. Sample of Portland has written a pastoral letter seeking to correct what he called "troublesome" misuse of Pope Francis' recent apostolic exhortation on marriage and family life.



The pastoral letter, released Oct. 7, is titled "A True and Living Icon: Reading of 'Amoris Laetitia' in Light of Church Teaching." In it, Archbishop Sample said that Pope Francis' exhortation, issued in April, has rightly been lauded by Catholics and non-Catholics alike for its pastoral approach.



The image of the church as a "field hospital," the archbishop wrote, is a potent reminder of the services provided by priests, deacons and parish staffs, as well as the wounded that they care for.



But the archbishop went on to write that media in particular have drawn false conclusions from "Amoris Laetitia."



"While the exhortation does not contain any change in church teaching regarding marriage and family life, some have used 'Amoris Laetitia' in ways that do not correspond with the church's teaching tradition," Archbishop Sample wrote.



The archbishop highlighted what he sees as the three most common ways readers have gotten the original exhortation wrong.



First, he wrote, the media and others have used "Amoris Laetitia" to argue that conscience legitimizes actions that contravene divine commandments.

