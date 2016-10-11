Home » World »  Off the beaten path: Pope looks far afield for new cardinals

Off the beaten path: Pope looks far afield for new cardinals

On: 10/10/2016By Cindy Wooden , In: World
  • Archbishop Joseph W. Tobin of Indianapolis celebrates the 57th annual Red Mass Oct. 5 at St John the Evangelist Church. Pope Francis has named Archbishop Tobin as one of 17 new cardinals. (CNS photo/Bob Nichols, Catholic Moment)
  • Cardinal-designate Kevin J. Farrell, prefect of the new Vatican office for laity, family and life, is pictured in a Sept. 13 photo in Washington. (CNS photo/Tyler Orsburn)
  • Cardinal-designate Blase J. Cupich of Chicago, one of 17 new cardinals, is pictured in a 2015 photo at the Vatican. (CNS photo/Paul Haring)
  • Pope Francis uses incense as he celebrates a jubilee Mass in honor of Mary in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican Oct. 9. At the conclusion of the Mass, the pope announced he will create 13 new cardinals at a Nov. 19 consistory. (CNS photo/Paul Haring)
  • Cardinal-designate Carlos Osoro Sierra, one of 17 new cardinals, is pictured in a 2014 photo in Spain. (CNS photo/Gustavo Grillo, EPA)
  • Cardinal-designate Dieudonne Nzapalainga of Bangui, Central African Republic, one of 17 new cardinals, is pictured in a 2014 photo in Washington. (CNS photo/Bob Roller)

VATICAN CITY (CNS) -- Choosing new members of the College of Cardinals, Pope Francis once again looked to countries and particularly to dioceses that were not and never had been represented in the body that advises the pope and bears responsibility for electing his successor.

Announcing the names of 17 cardinals he will create Nov. 19, Pope Francis chose men from 14 nations, which will bring the total number of countries represented in the College of Cardinals to 79. When he announced the names Oct. 9, the college had members from 72 countries.

The cardinal electors -- the prelates under the age of 80 and therefore eligible to vote in a conclave to elect a new pope -- currently represent 57 nations; after the consistory to create new cardinals, the group will bring together men from 60 countries.

The 115 cardinal electors who entered the conclave in 2013 that elected Pope Francis had come from 48 countries. Eight years earlier, the group that elected now-retired Pope Benedict XVI came from 53 nations.

Under Pope Francis, the idea that some large archdioceses are always led by a cardinal is fading, but is not altogether gone. His latest choices included the archbishops of Chicago, Malines-Brussels and Madrid. But other traditional cardinal sees like Venice and Turin in Italy or Baltimore and Philadelphia in the United States were not included in the pope's latest picks.

