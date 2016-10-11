Home » World »  Aid slowly makes its way to thousands of Haitians displaced by hurricane

Aid slowly makes its way to thousands of Haitians displaced by hurricane

On: 10/10/2016By Dennis Sadowski , In: World
  • A child cries while being treated at a cholera treatment center Oct. 9 after Hurricane Matthew swept through Jeremie, Haiti. (CNS photo/Carlos Garcia Rawlins, Reuters)
  • People walk past damaged buildings Oct. 9 after Hurricane Matthew swept through Port-a-Piment, Haiti. (CNS photo/Andres Martinez Casares, Reuters)
  • Residents stand outside their homes Oct. 5 in Cite Soleil, a slum in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, after Hurricane Matthew swept through the island nation. Rescue workers in Haiti are struggling to reach parts of the country cut off by Hurricane Matthew, the most powerful Caribbean storm in nearly a decade. (CNS photo/courtesy Malteser International)
  • A man in Chantal, Haiti, mops the floor of a church Oct. 7 after Hurricane Matthew. (CNS photo/Andres Martinez Casares, Reuters)
  • A boy boy rests at a makeshift hospital while receiving treatment for cholera after Hurricane Matthew swept through Port-a-Piment, Haiti. (CNS photo/Andres Martinez Casares, Reuters)

WASHINGTON (CNS) -- Emergency aid slowly began to reach some of the thousands of Haitians displaced by Hurricane Matthew in the country's picturesque southwest as reports of casualties slowly trickled in from communities cut off by the storm.

The number of deaths reached 1,000 on Oct. 9, five days after the storm's 145-mile-an-hour winds and torrential rains slammed into the country, according to a tally by Reuters based on conversations with local officials.

However, Haiti's Civil Protection Agency reported that 336 people had died. The agency's accounting of casualties is lower because of a policy that requires emergency workers visit each village to confirm the number of casualties.

Health care workers were becoming increasingly concerned Oct. 9 that cholera would explode throughout the worst hit areas of Grand'Anse and South departments because of a lack of water and sanitation. The water-borne disease was introduced into Haiti in 2010 by U.N. peacekeeping troops. More than 800,000 cases and nearly 10,000 deaths have been attributed to the disease since then by Haiti's Department of Public Health and Population.

