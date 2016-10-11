Cardinal-designate Tobin made news defending church aid to refugees

INDIANAPOLIS (CNS) -- Last December, Cardinal-designate Joseph W. Tobin of Indianapolis made national news by defending the decision of his archdiocese to resettle a Syrian refugee family through the archdiocese's Catholic Charities agency -- a decision that went against Indiana Gov. Mike Pence's ban on resettling Syrian refugees in the state.



When he was again in the national news Oct. 9 -- announced as one of the 17 new cardinals named by Pope Francis and to be inducted into the College of Cardinals Nov. 19 -- the cardinal-designate tweeted this simple message: "I am shocked beyond words by the decision of the Holy Father. Please pray for me."



In a statement that day, he said he has "come to love deeply" the Catholics in central and southern Indiana and was blessed with friendships with civic and religious leaders in the state.



"I ask all people of faith to pray for me. I hope this new responsibility will make me a better servant of all Hoosiers," he said before adding his prayers and support for the other U.S. cardinals-designate.



Cardinal-designate Tobin, who will be the first cardinal for the Indianapolis Archdiocese, has pretty much remained under the national radar, other than the state refugee situation. He goes by the simple Twitter handle: @JoeTobin and his Twitter followers, small in comparison to Pope Francis' numbers, jumped in the hours since the pope's announcement to 1,744 Oct. 10.



