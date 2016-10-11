Cardinal-designate Cupich announcement doesn't surprise Chicago Catholics

CHICAGO (CNS) -- Archbishop Blase J. Cupich greeted the congregation at Holy Name Cathedral Oct. 9 with quips about the other news in town -- the Chicago Marathon and the Cubs' second playoff win -- before acknowledging the news that he had been appointed to the College of Cardinals by Pope Francis.



Cardinal-designate Cupich, who was appointed archbishop of Chicago in 2014, said he was "deeply humbled" by the pope's decision announced earlier that day that he would be joining 16 other new cardinals, including two from the United States: Cardinals-designate Kevin J. Farrell, prefect of the new Vatican office for laity, family and life; and Joseph W. Tobin of Indianapolis.



In a brief news conference Oct. 9 following 11 a.m. Mass at the cathedral, the archbishop also said he is encouraged by his appointment. Asked if the pope sent a message with his appointment, Cardinal-designate Cupich said he heard that question frequently when he was named archbishop.



"I responded that the pope was sending not a message but a pastor," Cardinal-designate Cupich said.



Now, he said, he hopes he and the other cardinals can help Pope Francis in his mission. The root of the word cardinal is the same the root of "cardio," meaning heart, and that demonstrates how close cardinals are to be to the chair of Peter, he said.



He added that he is honored to be in the company of the others who will be inducted into the College of Cardinals Nov. 19 at the Vatican.



