Cardinal-designate Farrell has 'deep pastoral roots,' says USCCB president

Cardinal-designate Kevin J. Farrell, prefect of the new Vatican office for laity, family and life, is pictured in a Sept. 13 photo in Washington. (CNS photo/Tyler Orsburn)

DALLAS (CNS) -- Cardinal-designate Kevin J. Farrell is having a busy year.



He had been the bishop of Dallas since 2007 but moved to Rome Oct. 6 to begin his new role as prefect for the Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life, only to find out three days later that he would be one of 17 new cardinals elevated in November, joining two others from the United States.



Earlier this year, Cardinal-designate Farrell, had been vocal about the need for better gun control and then in July, he was among several religious leaders who delivered a prayer in Dallas the day after five Dallas-area police officers were gunned down as they were protecting people protesting fatal shootings by officers in other parts of the country.



"I am humbled by the news this morning that our Holy Father Pope Francis has named me to the College of Cardinals. I ask all in the Diocese of Dallas to please pray for me that I may to the best of my ability fulfill this sacred duty to our church," he said in an Oct. 9 statement.



The 69-year-old cardinal-designate was born in Dublin and as ordained to the priesthood in Rome as a member of the Legionaries of Christ in 1978. He was later incardinated as a priest of the Archdiocese of Washington, where he served in several parishes before he was ordained an auxiliary bishop for the archdiocese in 2002. In 2007, he was named to head the Diocese of Dallas.

