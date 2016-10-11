As outrage over lewd comments piles up, Trump struggles among Catholics

Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speak during their Oct. 9 presidential town hall debate at Washington University in St. Louis. (CNS photo/Jim Young, Reuters)

WASHINGTON (CNS) -- Hours before the Oct. 9 presidential debate began, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani invoked St. Augustine of Hippo on a Sunday morning political news show to defend the man he was supporting for president.



"Ever read 'The Confessions' of St. Augustine?" Giuliani asked John Dickerson, the host of "Face the Nation," referring to the autobiographical book about St. Augustine's sinful past and his subsequent conversion. "Men can change, people can change."



Hours later, Donald Trump, the embattled Republican presidential nominee he was defending, was defiant in St. Louis during the second of three presidential debates against Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton. Trump spent the weekend dealing with public backlash, including watching members of his own party withdraw endorsements for his presidency following the release of various video and audio recordings where he is heard making lewd comments about women. In one of the recordings, Trump, who had been married for months to his third wife at the time of the incident, speaks of his intention to have sex with a different married woman.

