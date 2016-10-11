Home » Nation »  Catholic Charities agencies assess damage, begin helping storm victims

Catholic Charities agencies assess damage, begin helping storm victims

On: 10/10/2016By Dennis Sadowski , In: Nation
  • Cherie Monroe pauses after looking at the roof of her home Oct. 9 in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew in Port Orange, Fla. (CNS photo/Phelan Ebenhack, Reuters)
  • People walk along the historic State Road A1A in Daytona Beach, Fla., Oct. 8 after a portion of the it was washed away when Hurricane Matthew hit the coast. (CNS photo/Willie J. Allen Jr., EPA)
  • Joe Lovece surveys the damage to his kitchen Oct. 7 at the back of his oceanfront home after Hurricane Matthew hit Ormond Beach, Fla. (CNS photo/Phelan Ebenhack, Reuters)
  • Father Jose Espino, pastor of San Lazaro Church in Hialeah, Fla., and the Miami Archdiocese's liaison to Caritas Cuba, explains the post-Matthew situation there during an Oct. 7 news conference in Miami. Looking on is Teresita Gonzalez, executive director of Amor en Accion, and Father Reginald Jean-Mary, administrator of Notre Dame d'Haiti in Miami. (CNS photo/Ana Rodriguez-Soto, Florida Catholic)
  • Haitians pray at Notre Dame d'Haiti in Miami Oct. 7 during a adoration of the Blessed Sacrament. The parish will become a collection point for individual donations of canned proteins and rice for the victims of Hurricane Matthew in Haiti. (CNS photo/Ana Rodriguez-Soto, Florida Catholic)
  • Father Reginald Jean-Mary, administrator of Notre Dame d'Haiti in Miami, explains the post-Matthew situation in Haiti as Teresita Gonzalez, executive director of Amor en Accion, looks on during an Oct. 7 news conference. (CNS photo/Ana Rodriguez-Soto, Florida Catholic)

WASHINGTON (CNS) -- Catholic Charities agencies joined emergency response efforts in coastal communities in four Southeastern states as residents and parish staffers began returning to assess the damage Hurricane Matthew left behind.

Some evacuation orders remained in effect in South Carolina, where the storm came ashore Oct. 7, dumping up to 18 inches of rain in communities near Charleston. High water blocked some roads, preventing people from returning to their homes in South Carolina and North Carolina and others were prevented from leaving their homes as they awaited the delivery of food and water.

In Florida, churches sustained serious damage and the historic Cathedral Basilica of St. Augustine in St. Augustine experienced flooding, preventing Mass from being celebrated indoors the weekend of Oct. 8-9.

One Catholic Charities official in North Carolina said that in discussions with some residents he learned that the damage and flooding caused by Matthew exceeded that of the powerful Hurricane Floyd in 1999.

Attempts to reach the Diocese of Savannah, Georgia, were unsuccessful because telephone and electrical lines were down.

