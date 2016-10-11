Pastors and peacemakers: Pope names 17 new cardinals

Cardinal Sean P. O'Malley of Boston, center, and other cardinals attend a consistory at which Pope Francis created 20 new cardinals in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican Feb. 14, 2015. (CNS photo/Paul Haring)

VATICAN CITY (CNS) -- Here are short biographical sketches of the 17 churchmen Pope Francis announced he would induct into the College of Cardinals Nov. 19. The cardinals-designate are listed in the order in which Pope Francis announced their names Oct. 9.



-- Italian Cardinal-designate Mario Zenari, 70, has been nuncio to Syria since 2008, remaining in the country since the war started in March 2011. Although giving a nuncio a red hat usually is a sign that the archbishop is about to be transferred to head an archdiocese or department in the Roman Curia, Pope Francis said he will remain nuncio in the "beloved and martyred" nation. Ordained for the Diocese of Verona, Italy in 1970, he has served in the Vatican diplomatic corps since 1980. Insisting his nomination to the College of Cardinals is primarily a sign of affection for the people of Syria, he noted the cardinals' red robes are "red like the innocent blood shed" in Syria.

