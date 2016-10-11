Pope offers red hat to priest whose story moved him to tears

Albanian Father Ernest Simoni, a priest of the Archdiocese of Shkodre-Pult, one of 17 new cardinals, is pictured in early January in Rome. (CNS photo/Massimiliano Migliorato, Catholic Press Photo)

VATICAN CITY (CNS) -- The story of how an Albanian priest endured decades of imprisonment, torture and forced labor during his country's communist crackdown against the church brought Pope Francis to tears.



During the pope's 2014 visit to Tirana, Cardinal-designate Ernest Simoni moved many listeners when he described the brutality a militant atheist regime wielded against people of every faith, and paid tribute to God's infinite goodness, grace and love for allowing him to survive.



Dedicating his life to drawing people away from hatred and revenge, the octogenarian priest will be one of 17 prelates elevated to cardinal in a consistory Nov. 19 at the Vatican. Of the group, 13 are eligible to elect Pope Francis' successor in a conclave. Cardinal-designate Simoni is one of four who are older than 80 and, therefore, ineligible to vote.



Cardinal-designate Simoni, whose 88th birthday is Oct. 18, told Vatican Radio he heard the news of his elevation while watching television as the pope prayed the Angelus Oct. 9.



When he heard the pope say his name at the end of the Angelus, he said, "it was a huge surprise for me. I never would have thought" such a thing would happen.

