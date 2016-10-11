Nun working in Aleppo says families all over city live in fear

Sister Annie Demerjian, a member of the Sisters of Jesus and Mary who is working with Christian families in Aleppo, Syria, poses for a photo Oct. 10 in Lancaster, England. (CNS photo/Simon Caldwell)

LANCASTER, England (CNS) -- A religious sister working with Christian families in Aleppo, Syria, has criticized Western media for their allegedly biased coverage of the six-year conflict.



Sister Annie Demerjian, a member of the Sisters of Jesus and Mary, questioned why Western journalists focused on the plight of people in areas held by rebels and jihadis but seldom those in regions controlled by the government of Bashar Assad.



"It is not fair," she told Catholic News Service in an Oct. 10 interview in Lancaster.



"We don't see a balance," she said. "Last week nobody spoke about a (Christian) woman who pulled her son from a balcony without his head, and just a river of blood coming out of his neck."



She said the adult son had rushed outside when a rebel shell had landed nearby and he heard shouts in the street. His head was blown off when the area of government-controlled western Aleppo, the largest city in Syria, was struck by a second shell.



"His mother was crying, 'Come in, come in,'" said Sister Annie. "She pulled him to find he had no head. Nobody spoke about that, nothing. There are many stories like that. It is very painful when shells are falling in residential areas. Many people die.

