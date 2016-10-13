Letter asks Obama, Congress to disavow bias claim in commission report

WASHINGTON (CNS) -- A letter to President Barack Obama and congressional leaders asks them to "renounce publicly" a contentious sentence in the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights' report that equates religious freedom with discrimination.



The letter, dated Oct. 7 and released Oct. 12, was signed by 17 religious leaders, including two U.S. Catholic bishops.



The sentence was written by commission chairman Martin Castro and was incorporated into the 306-page report issued Sept. 8. It said, "The phrases 'religious liberty' and 'religious freedom' will stand for nothing except hypocrisy so long as they remain code words for discrimination, intolerance, racism, sexism, homophobia, Islamophobia, Christian supremacy or any form of intolerance."



"We understand that people of good faith can disagree about the relationship between religious liberty and anti-discrimination laws in our country, and how that relationship should best be structured," said the letter, released in Washington by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. "These questions have to do with issues critical to the common good such as marriage, the family, contraception, abortion and the source of human dignity.



