Islamist extremism is a major religious freedom threat. But not the only one.

Rome, Italy, Nov 15, 2016 CNA/EWTN News.- Religious freedom is under threat worldwide from phenomena like Islamic “hyper-extremism,” but there are also other dangers, a new report from Aid to the Church in Need says.



“The importance of religious freedom is for me the difference between life and death,” Father Jacques Mourad said in the report’s foreword.



The Christian monk was held by the Islamic State group in Syria for five months before his escape in October 2015.



“Our world teeters on the brink of complete catastrophe as extremism threatens to wipe out all traces of diversity in society,” Fr. Mourad said. “But if religion teaches us anything it is the value of the human person, the need to respect each other as a gift from God.”



Aid to the Church in Need is an international Catholic pastoral charity. Every two years it publishes a report that analyzes the state of religious freedom in 196 countries.



The latest report, published Nov. 15, covers the period from June 2014 to June 2016.



It shows major threats to religious freedom from the rise of “Islamist hyper-extremism,” with the Islamic State group being the prime example.

