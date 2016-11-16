Admonish sin without putting on airs or being hypocrite, pope says

Related Video



VATICAN CITY (CNS) -- Offering counsel and admonishing sinners are works of mercy, but they are not a license to pretend to be better than others, Pope Francis said.



To counsel others is a chance to see how well you, too, measure up to essential standards, he said Nov. 16 to people gathered in St. Peter's Square.



In his final general audience during the Year of Mercy, which was to close Nov. 20, Pope Francis reflected on two verses in the Gospel of St. Luke (6:41-42) in which Jesus warns against the hypocrisy of noticing "the splinter in your brother's eye," but not perceiving "the wooden beam in your own."



"Remove the wooden beam from your eye first; then you will see clearly to remove the splinter in your brother's eye," Jesus says.



Those verses and Jesus' vision of leadership as service, the pope said, help guide Christians in how to carry out the works of mercy traditionally described as instructing the ignorant, counseling the doubtful, admonishing sinners and bearing wrongs patiently.



"We are all very good at recognizing something that may be an annoyance" and thinking, "How much longer must I listen to this person's complaints, gossip, requests or bragging," he said.



Patiently putting up with people is an essential part of the faith, he said, because God showed so much mercy and patience with his people.

