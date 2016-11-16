Vatican official tells bishops to be 'witnesses to the Risen One'

Cardinal Marc Ouellet, prefect of the Congregation for Bishops, is seen at the Vatican June 14. (CNS photo/Paul Haring)

BALTIMORE (CNS) -- Canadian Cardinal Marc Ouellet, prefect of the Vatican Congregation for Bishops, told the U.S. bishops that their ministry is to be "witnesses to the Risen One."



Cardinal Ouellet echoed the words of Pope Francis in a 2014 address when the pope said, "The essential biblical criterion for a successor to the apostles is that he be a witness to the Risen One. In this way, he is first and foremost a martyr for the Risen One."



The cardinal's remarks were made during the U.S. bishops' fall general assembly in Baltimore. Given Nov. 16, on what is ordinarily a full day of meetings in executive session, Cardinal Ouellet's short address was live-streamed from the meeting room.



"This assembly and this country is in a time of transition, which is rarely something easy," he noted. "We are supposed to be witnesses -- yes, even martyrs sometimes -- of our crucified and risen Lord Jesus so our life and ministry may make the Resurrection more credible," Cardinal Ouellet said.



"This being a martyr," he added, again echoing Pope Francis, "is not done alone but in communion. ... We bishops need to witness in unity and offer together this witness to the world."



Cardinal Ouellet said, "To expend ourselves as witnesses to the Risen One is in our DNA. It makes us who we are as bishops."

