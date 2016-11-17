Home » World »  Power struggle in Syria is 'workshop of cruelty,' pope says

Power struggle in Syria is 'workshop of cruelty,' pope says

On: 11/17/2016By Carol Glatz , In: World
  • A child plays with a balloon in Douma, Syria Nov. 13. Pope Francis has called events unfolding in the war-torn country a veritable "workshop of cruelty." (CNS photo/Bassam Khabieh, Reuters)
  • Hisha residents return to their town in Syria Nov. 14 after Syrian Democratic Forces took control of the area from Islamic State militants. Pope Francis has called events unfolding in the war-torn country a veritable "workshop of cruelty." (CNS photo/Rodi Said, Reuters)
  • People are seen Nov. 17 in Aleppo, Syria, after an airstrike. Pope Francis has called events unfolding in the war-torn country a veritable "workshop of cruelty." (CNS photo/Abdalrhman Ismail, Reuters)
  • People inspect damage caused by an airstrike near Idlib, Syria, Nov. 17. Pope Francis has called events unfolding in the war-torn country a veritable "workshop of cruelty." (CNS photo/Ammar Abdullah, Reuters)

VATICAN CITY (CNS) -- Where there is no tenderness, there is cruelty and what is unfolding in Syria is a veritable "workshop of cruelty," Pope Francis told governing members of Caritas Internationalis.

"I believe the greatest illness of today is cardiac sclerosis," he said Nov. 17, implying a kind of hardening of the heart that renders a person unable to feel compassion or be moved by another's suffering.

An example of this, he said, is Syria and how so many parties are involved in the conflict, each bent on seeking its own interests and not the freedom and well-being of the people.

"Where there is no tenderness, there is always cruelty. And what is happening today in Syria is cruelty. There are intersecting interests, a workshop of cruelty," he said.

At the meeting of the Caritas Internationalis' representative council, Pope Francis also discussed the dangers of bureaucracies and his hope that Caritas would not be one.

"I would like Caritas not to be an institution that depends on the pope, the Holy See, Cor Unum, (the Pontifical Council for) Justice and Peace. No. It is a federation of diocesan Caritas (agencies) that are linked with the Holy See," he said.

