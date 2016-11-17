Power struggle in Syria is 'workshop of cruelty,' pope says

VATICAN CITY (CNS) -- Where there is no tenderness, there is cruelty and what is unfolding in Syria is a veritable "workshop of cruelty," Pope Francis told governing members of Caritas Internationalis.



"I believe the greatest illness of today is cardiac sclerosis," he said Nov. 17, implying a kind of hardening of the heart that renders a person unable to feel compassion or be moved by another's suffering.



An example of this, he said, is Syria and how so many parties are involved in the conflict, each bent on seeking its own interests and not the freedom and well-being of the people.



"Where there is no tenderness, there is always cruelty. And what is happening today in Syria is cruelty. There are intersecting interests, a workshop of cruelty," he said.



At the meeting of the Caritas Internationalis' representative council, Pope Francis also discussed the dangers of bureaucracies and his hope that Caritas would not be one.



"I would like Caritas not to be an institution that depends on the pope, the Holy See, Cor Unum, (the Pontifical Council for) Justice and Peace. No. It is a federation of diocesan Caritas (agencies) that are linked with the Holy See," he said.



Thanks for signing up!