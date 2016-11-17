Georgetown University's Religious Freedom Project marks six years

A man prays at San Pedro Catholic Church in Islamorada, Fla., June 27, 2015. (CNS photo/Tom Tracy)

WASHINGTON (CNS) -- All Americans should be "rooting" for President-elect Donald Trump's "success and personal flourishing," U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse said at a religious liberty conference at Georgetown University.



"We should all be prayerful and hopeful for his stability and wisdom in his new job," added the Nebraska Republican, who did not support Trump's run.



Sasse was a speaker at a Nov. 15 symposium marking the first six years of the university's Religious Freedom Project. His Trump remarks came during a question-and-answer session.



Regarding international religious liberty, Sasse said, the United States is not nearly the "clarion voice" it has been in the past "and needs to become in the future."



He didn't get more specific than that, although in September, in remarks on the Senate floor, he criticized the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights' 306-page report, "Peaceful Coexistence: Reconciling Nondiscrimination Principles With Civil Liberties." In it Martin Castro, the commission's chairman, said the phrases "religious liberty" and "religious freedom" were "code words" used to discriminate.



An Oct. 7 letter signed by 17 religious leaders called on President Barack Obama and Congress to disavow the report. "There should be no place in our government for such a low view of our First Freedom -- the first of our civil rights -- least of all from a body dedicated to protecting them all," it said.

