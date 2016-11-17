Church leaders seek to calm fears for migrants worried about Trump

WASHINGTON (CNS) -- At a Nov. 14 news conference in Baltimore, Archbishop Jose H. Gomez talked about the reaction, following the recent outcome of the U.S. presidential election, in the Archdiocese of Los Angeles -- home to a large number of immigrants, including many Latinos but also immigrants from places such as the Philippines, China, Korea and Vietnam.



"I think the reaction was, especially for the ones that have issues of immigration, of fear," said the Los Angeles archbishop, about the election of Donald Trump to the presidency, echoing what some church leaders who work with immigrant communities said during the fall general assembly of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.



"They were nervous, they don't know what to make of it, especially many of them who have been here for a long time," he said. "They have families. So, it is a challenge for them, for the family just even to think that the parents, or one of the parents, are going to be deported."



President-elect Trump campaigned by saying he would build a wall on the border between the U.S. and Mexico, enact a "massive deportation force," and end birthright citizenship, which grants citizenship to anyone born in the U.S., no matter the immigration status of the parents.



