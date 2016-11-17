Catholics say Lord's invitation to mercy goes beyond end of jubilee year

ST. PAUL, Minn. (CNS) -- For Jesus Christ to offer humankind his mercy, it took offering his pain and suffering from his passion and death on the cross.



Pope Francis in April 2015 called the world to "constantly contemplate the mystery of mercy" when he announced the Extraordinary Jubilee Year of Mercy, which opened Dec. 8, 2015, and ends Nov. 20.



"At times we are called to gaze even more attentively on mercy so that we may become a more effective sign of the Father's action in our lives," the pope said.



In the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis, a group of laymen and seminarians led by Father John Bauer of St. John Vianney Seminary embraced that call. They walked more than 30 miles on a cool March day to contemplate God's mercy. The group of eight men journeyed along the Gateway State Trail near Stillwater on March 19 and completed their pilgrimage at the Cathedral of St. Paul in St. Paul, entering through the Holy Doors for the jubilee year.



"Obviously, the purpose was to gain the indulgence," said pilgrim Shane Dowell, a parishioner of St. Michael in Stillwater. "We could have just driven there and walked through the doors. That would have fulfilled the requirement, but it is really the spirit of penance, I think, is what motivated it. We didn't have to go 32 miles."



