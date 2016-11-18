From Cardinal Seán's blog

'Sunday (11/7) I celebrated a Mass at Sacred Heart Parish in Quincy to thank our Catholic Appeal donors and volunteers.' Pilot photo/CardinalSeansBlog.org

The United States has a new President-elect and a new Vice-President-elect; honoring one of the greatest traditions of our democracy, I encourage the people of our country to offer President-elect Trump and Vice-President-elect Pence our prayers and best wishes for a successful administration for the United States and for our role in the world.



Just prior to the election, Pope Francis called for Catholics worldwide not to be paralyzed by fear, but to live with hope. Our country has experienced a long presidential campaign, at times disappointing in both tone and style. Notably, the post-election speeches of President-elect Trump, Secretary Clinton and President Obama all stressed the time-honored values of abiding by the democratic process and its results. In these days following the election our nation has the opportunity to focus on the future, with a spirit of civility and confidence, joining together in recognizing both the challenges and possibilities that lie before us.

