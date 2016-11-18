What was the breakdown of the Catholic vote?

CNS file photo/Mike Crupi, Catholic Courier

Washington, D.C (CNA) -- Catholics voted once again for the winning presidential candidate in Nov. 8's election, as they have done in recent elections.



"Catholics continue to be the only major religious voting block that can shift from one election to the next," Dr. Mark Gray of the Center for Applied Research in the Apostolate (CARA) at Georgetown University stated Nov. 9.



"This is what makes the Catholic vote such an important swing vote. Presidential candidates who win the Catholic vote almost always win the presidency," he added.



The few election polls that did list respondents by religion showed results for Catholics that varied widely depending on the day. Polling experts who warned of "volatility in the polls" insisted that the Catholic vote would be almost impossible to predict before the election.



For instance, one Investor's Business Daily tracking poll showed Trump winning Catholics by 16 points on Nov. 4, only to have Clinton winning Catholic voters by three points on Nov. 7.



After President Obama narrowly carried the Catholic vote by two points in his 2012 re-election bid, Trump won the Catholic vote by seven points, according to exit polls. The Pew Research Center reported on the religious voter data. This marks the fourth straight election that Catholics have voted for the winning president.

