Deacon Christopher Connolly helps Deacon Alfred O. Balestracci light a candle in memory of his late wife at the Annual Memorial Mass for deceased Deacons and Wives of the Archdiocese of Boston, Nov. 13. (Pilot photo/courtesy Deacon Timothy Donohue)

Father Robert M. Blaney presided over the annual memorial Mass for deceased deacons and wives of the Archdiocese of Boston at the Bethany Chapel in Braintree on Nov. 13. The five deacons and three deacon's wives who passed to the Lord this year were remembered in a special way as their spouses or children or grandchildren lit a candle in their memory during the Mass. The names of Deacons Robert T. Hackett, '79; Richard Cloutier, '80; John J. Mannion, '86; James V. Kerrigan, '98; Andrew J. Goldy, '96; and deacons' wives JoEllen Murphy, Nancy Ryan, and Marjorie Balestracci were read aloud and a candle was lit in remembrance for each person.