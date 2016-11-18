Forming the Future: Fontbonne welcomes Seton Academy seniors

The senior class of Fontbonne Academy in Milton. Pilot photo/courtesy Fontbonne Academy

This September, when the senior class began their final year at Fontbonne Academy, an all-girls high school in Milton, there were many new faces in the crowd: the entire senior class from Elizabeth Seton Academy, an all-girls high school in Dorchester, had been added to their numbers.



"As soon as we heard that Elizabeth Seton Academy was closing ? this was during the summer ? we made an offer to the seniors to finish their education together here at Fontbonne," explained Maura Spignesi, assistant head of school administration and Student Life. "This was our school living out our mission to reach out to our dear neighbor and to anyone in need. They were our neighbor, and were in a time of great need."



After meeting with the students and their families, this offer was accepted, and the students were invited to a special senior class orientation in order to help them ease into their new surroundings.



"Part of what we did then was to meet with the current seniors at Fontbonne Academy and ask them what they thought would be important so that the new seniors could really become part of our school," Spignesi continued. "We asked the girls, 'What would you want to see happen if Fontbonne Academy closed and you had to go to a new school this year?"

