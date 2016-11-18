St. Mary of the Hills School honors veterans at Grandparents Day celebration

Students in grades 5 through 8 at St. Mary of the Hills School in Milton perform a musical tribute to veterans Nov. 10. Pilot photo/courtesy Shailagh Sinnott

MILTON -- To commemorate Veterans Day, St. Mary of the Hills School in Milton held their annual Grandparents Day celebration, Nov. 10, which saw grandparents join their grandchildren to honor the country's veterans.



The celebration was kicked off with a musical presentation from each grade, with students singing of their love for grandparents and for their appreciation of America's veterans.



Veterans present were also honored through a musical tribute, during which service members were asked to stand when their represented hymn was played.



Retired Marine Corps veteran Colonel William F. Sinnott of Hyde Park was this year's keynote speaker for the celebration.



Col. Sinnott has been part of the St. Mary's community for 25 years, having sent his four daughters to school at St. Mary's, one of whom currently works there.



In his remarks, he spoke about the importance of grandparents in the students' lives, and spoke about what it means to be a veteran.



Inspired by Col. Sinnott's words, students immediately brainstormed ways they could contribute to local veteran shelters. Last week, the Junior National Honor society collected leftover Halloween candy donations from students to donate to the troops through Operation Gratitude.



Chris Geer, grandfather of 4th grade student Andre Moore, emailed Principal Julie Marotta after the event to share his praises of the event.



"I have lived in this town since 1987. This is the second time that I have (been) at your school. I thoroughly enjoyed what you did today," he said.



"You guys do it right! This is best practices. Thank you!" he added.