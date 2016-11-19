Home » World »  Pope calls new cardinals to be agents of unity in divided world

Pope calls new cardinals to be agents of unity in divided world

On: 11/19/2016By Cindy Wooden , In: World
  • New Cardinal Blase J. Cupich of Chicago attends a consistory led by Pope Francis in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican Nov. 19. The pope created 17 new cardinals. (CNS photo/Paul Haring)
  • New Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin of Indianapolis gives a thumbs up as he arrives for a consistory in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican Nov. 19. Cardinal Tobin was among 17 new cardinals created by Pope Francis. (CNS photo/Paul Haring)
  • Pope Francis greets new Cardinal Kevin J. Farrell, prefect of the new Vatican office for laity, family and life, during a consistory in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican Nov. 19. The pope created 17 new cardinals.(CNS photo/Paul Haring)
  • Pope Francis places a red biretta on new Cardinal Blase J. Cupich of Chicago during a consistory in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican Nov. 19. The pope created 17 new cardinals. (CNS photo/Paul Haring)
  • New Cardinals Joseph W. Tobin of Indianapolis and Blase J. Cupich of Chicago arrive for a consistory led by Pope Francis in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican Nov. 19. The pope created 17 new cardinals. (CNS photo/Paul Haring)
  • New Cardinal Kevin J. Farrell, prefect of the new Vatican office for laity, family and life, carries his scroll after being made a cardinal by Pope Francis during a consistory in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican Nov. 19. The pope created 17 new cardinals.(CNS photo/Paul Haring)

VATICAN CITY (CNS) -- The Catholic Church's 17 new cardinals must dedicate their lives to being ministers of forgiveness and reconciliation in a world -- and sometimes a church -- often marked by hostility and division, Pope Francis said.

Even Catholics are not immune from "the virus of polarization and animosity," the pope told the new cardinals, and "we need to take care lest such attitudes find a place in our hearts."

Creating 17 new cardinals from 14 nations Nov. 19, the pope said the College of Cardinals -- and the Catholic Church itself -- must be a sign for the world that differences of nationality, skin color, language and social class do not make people enemies, but brothers and sisters with different gifts to offer.

Three of the new cardinals created during the prayer service in St. Peter's Basilica were from the United States: Cardinals Blase J. Cupich of Chicago; Kevin J. Farrell, prefect of the new Vatican office for laity, family and life; and Joseph W. Tobin, whom the pope asked to move from being archbishop of Indianapolis to archbishop of Newark, New Jersey.

Only 16 of the new cardinals were present for the ceremony. The Vatican said 87-year-old Cardinal Sebastian Koto Khoarai, the retired bishop of Mohale's Hoek, Lesotho, was created a cardinal although he was unable to travel to Rome.

