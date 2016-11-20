Well-wishers endure long flights, long lines to see their new cardinals

VATICAN CITY (CNS) -- Balancing a cup in one hand and a small sandwich over the plastic plate on her lap while a grandchild played on the floor next to her wheelchair, Marie Terese Tobin beamed with joy for all the gifts God has given her.



"Now I know why I lasted this long," said the nonagenarian, to see the eldest of her 13 children be made a cardinal. "It's the frosting on the cake," she said, smiling.



Her son, Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, was one of 17 men from 14 countries to be inducted into the College of Cardinals by Pope Francis during a ceremony in St. Peter's Basilica Nov. 19.



"Have you got all day?" she laughed when asked what makes Cardinal Tobin special. "I can't tell you how much he loves his family," keeping in touch with siblings and their children, knowing what each and every one of them is up to.



This is what makes him a real pastor -- that "ability to have a really intimate relationship with everyone," she told Catholic News Service at a reception for the three new U.S. cardinals at the Pontifical North American College.



The cardinal's humility also means "he doesn't realize the impact he has on people," said the "baby" of the family, his sister, Sara Broderick, who lives near her mother in Stoney Pointe, Ontario.



Becoming a cardinal "won't go to his head. Joe will still be Joe. He will still care about what the kids are doing in sports," she said.



