Society's chef stays cool as cucumber turning out 4,500 meals daily

PHOENIX (CNS) -- Chris Hoffman is cooking for 4,500 guests this holiday season, yet he's cool as a cucumber.



"It should go well," he said. "We did it last year and it went very smoothly."



The confident executive chef runs the sprawling kitchen of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul in Phoenix. He credits his staff and cadre of volunteers with making his job practically stress-free.



"I have a reliable staff. A reliable kitchen team," Hoffman told Catholic News Service as he made kitchen rounds one week before Thanksgiving. "We do a lot of food for a lot of people."



Beef stew simmered in a huge vat. Pork loin sizzled in a roaster. Large trays of freshly baked cookies were being pulled from hot ovens. Volunteers, who execute much of the food prep, were busy slicing and dicing a number of fresh fruits and vegetables.



The food would be dished out to the homeless population and to families in need at several dining rooms in the Phoenix area.



Preparing thousands of meals is nothing new for Chef Hoffman's kitchen. The staff and volunteers accomplish it every day. The holiday menu though is special.



Hoffman said St. Vincent's turkey-day feast will include more than 200 oven-roasted birds, 50 gallons of gravy, 2,000 pounds of potatoes, 2,500 pounds of stuffing, lots of cranberries and 4,800 slices of pumpkin pie.



His kitchen will also turn out holiday specialties such as sweet-potato pies, tamales and decorated cookies.

