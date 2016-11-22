St. Thomas More's hair shirt now enshrined for public veneration

BUCKFAST, England (CNS) -- The hair shirt worn by St. Thomas More as he contemplated a martyr's death in the Tower of London has been enshrined for public veneration.



The folded garment made from goat's hair was encased above an altar in Buckfast Abbey, a Benedictine monastery in southwest England.



St. Thomas, a former lord chancellor of England, wore the shirt while he was incarcerated in the Bell Tower of the Tower of London while awaiting execution for opposing the Protestant reforms of King Henry VIII.



He was beheaded July 6, 1535, after telling a crowd gathered on London's Tower Hill that he was "always the king's good servant, but God's first."



Benedictine Abbot David Charlesworth told Catholic News Service Nov. 21 that the shirt had not been shown in public before.



He said that although the shirt was a secondary relic, he believed it was of greater significance than a body part, or primary relic, because it was directly linked to the religious convictions of the saint.



"What this relic represents is St. Thomas More's faith," Abbot Charlesworth said. "This relic says something about who Thomas More was as a Christian ... it is a major relic. It is linked to his life of conversion and his identification with the sufferings of Christ."



Abbot Charlesworth said St. Thomas was a man of conscience who was "standing up for freedom" against a tyranny that was trying to dictate to people what they could or could not think.

