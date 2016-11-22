Cardinal Dolan urges stronger effort to stop physician-assisted suicide

New York Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan speaks Nov. 14 during the annual fall general assembly of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops in Baltimore. (CNS photo/Bob Roller)

WASHINGTON (CNS) -- The chairman of the U.S. bishops' Committee on Pro-Life Activities has called for increased efforts and "renewed vigor" to stop legalized physician-assisted suicide after the practice was approved by voters in Colorado and the District of Columbia City Council.



Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan of New York urged Catholics to join medical professionals, disability rights groups and others "in fighting for the authentic care" of people facing terminal illness in a statement released Nov. 21.



"The act of prescribing a fatal, poisonous dose, moreover, undermines the very heart of medicine," Cardinal Dolan said. "Doctors vow to do no harm, and yet assisted suicide is the ultimate abandonment of their patients."



His concern comes after voters in Colorado passed a physician-assisted suicide measure that was on the ballot Nov. 8. The law also allows insurance companies to refuse treatment of patients they consider terminal.



Colorado became the sixth state in the nation with a so-called "right-to-die law," joining Washington, Oregon, California, Vermont and Montana.

