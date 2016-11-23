Healy Award Dinner honors two for 'selfless' service

RANDOLPH -- Dr. Martin Williams and Carolyn Caveny were honored at the 23rd annual Bishop James Augustine Healy Award Dinner, held Nov. 19 at Lombardo's in Randolph, for their work on behalf of the black Catholic community of the Archdiocese of Boston.



In a message read aloud at the event, Cardinal Seán P. O'Malley praised both honorees "exceptional witnesses to the spirit and work of the Year of Mercy."



"Each, in their own way, has indeed brought the presence of the Lord to people in need," he continued.



While he is now Chief of Surgery and Medical Staff President at Carney Hospital in Dorchester, Dr. Williams began his career by providing medical assistance to the needy.



For years, Dr. Williams worked in health centers throughout Dorchester and South Boston, providing care to the two poorest census tracts in Boston. Additionally, he worked for nine years on the Bridge Over Troubled Waters Van, where he offered mobile care to the needy.



At the Award Dinner, Dr. Williams was presented with the Healy Award, which is yearly awarded to individuals who have provided strong leadership and service to the black Catholic community in the archdiocese.



In his acceptance speech, he thanked his friends, his family, and those who have given him spiritual advice and guidance over the years.



Thanks for signing up!