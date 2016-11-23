Pastoral workers train to help deal with effects of opioid crisis

Participants in the Opioid Overdose Prevention Training session held at the archdiocese's Pastoral Center Nov. 18 get a look at a vial of the overdose reversal drug naloxone. Pilot photo/Mark Labbe

BRAINTREE -- At the Archdiocese of Boston sponsored Opioid Overdose Prevention Training session, Jeanne, one of the attendees, recounted how she lost her son from addiction related issues last year.



She said her son had struggled with addiction for eight to 10 years before passing away, and said that during that time, it was difficult for her to "find (her) way."



While she had been brought up Catholic, Jeanne said that while her son was struggling, she "had no place for God."



"He had deserted me," she said.



Yet, Jeanne recalled, her faith returned after her son's death.



"It's sad to say, but I think I found a faith of understanding that he finally found the peace he was looking for," she said.



Stories like Jeanne's were not unfamiliar with some of the other attendees of the Nov. 18 training session at the archdiocese's Pastoral Center, which was the last of five held during the week at various locations throughout the archdiocese.



Sponsored in particular by the Archdiocesan Addiction Recovery Pastoral Support Services (AARPSS), the sessions were designed to spread awareness of the rising levels of substance abuse, especially opioid abuse, in the state, and to teach attendees how to administer the opioid overdose reversal drug naloxone, also known by its brand name Narcan.

