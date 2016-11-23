U.S. bishops are trying to figure out how to deal with postelection animus

Then-presidential candidate Donald Trump attends a campaign event in Wilmington, Ohio, Nov. 4. Trump won the presidency in the Nov. 8 elections. (CNS photo/Carlo Allegri, Reuters)

BALTIMORE (CNS) -- Like many others, the U.S. Catholic bishops are trying to figure out how to deal with a president-elect who's different from anyone they've dealt with in the past and one involved in one of the most rancorous elections in modern times.



As a candidate, Republican Donald Trump, said some things that proved hurtful and worrisome to groups of Latino and black Catholics, but also gave hope to Catholics concerned about religious freedom and abortion.



At the fall general assembly of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops in Baltimore in mid-November, church leaders tried to urge calm, caution and promote unity following an election season fueled by vitriol, name-calling and fear.



"The dust hasn't settled on the election yet," said Bishop Christopher J. Coyne of Burlington, Vermont, during a Nov. 14 news conference, adding that as a group of bishops, "we've just begun a conversation about how we're going to move forward."



This election, Bishop Coyne said, "it's so beyond the pale of what we've faced before."



"We knew the lay of the land when we approached a Democratic presidency or a Republican presidency, you'd go into Congress and approach them in (certain) ways," he said. "This election has thrown all that out the window."

